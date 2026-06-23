Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Jacob Williams, incoming commander of the 51st Medical Support Squadron, receives his first salute from 51st MDSS Airmen during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2026. The first salute is a military tradition that marks the start of a commander's leadership of a unit and symbolizes the trust between a commander and the Airmen they are entrusted to lead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)
|Date Taken:
|06.21.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 20:44
|Photo ID:
|9768905
|VIRIN:
|260622-F-MU509-1135
|Resolution:
|4222x3016
|Size:
|1.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
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