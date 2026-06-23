Osan welcomes new MDSS commander

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Joy Spillers, outgoing commander of the 51st Medical Support Squadron, renders her final salute to members of the 51st MDSS during a change of command ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, June 22, 2026. The final salute recognizes the outgoing commander's service and marks the conclusion of their leadership of the squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Sarah Williams)