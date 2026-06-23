U.S. Air Force Capt. McCall Kerkman, 311th Fighter Squadron alpha delta leader, returns from a flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 17, 2026. The 311th FS is one of three fighter squadrons at the 49th Wing that train F-16 crewmembers all year long. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9768673
|VIRIN:
|260617-F-TL923-1172
|Resolution:
|6878x4585
|Size:
|3.32 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.