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    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6]

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    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.17.2026

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Capt. McCall Kerkman, 311th Fighter Squadron alpha delta leader, returns from a flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 17, 2026. The 311th FS is one of three fighter squadrons at the 49th Wing that train F-16 crewmembers all year long. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 18:40
    Photo ID: 9768673
    VIRIN: 260617-F-TL923-1172
    Resolution: 6878x4585
    Size: 3.32 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing
    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing
    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing
    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing
    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing
    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

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    Air Combat Command
    Holloman Air Force Base
    airpower
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

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