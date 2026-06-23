F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

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U.S. Air Force Capt. McCall Kerkman, 311th Fighter Squadron alpha delta leader, returns from a flight at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 17, 2026. The 311th FS is one of three fighter squadrons at the 49th Wing that train F-16 crewmembers all year long. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)