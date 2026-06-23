An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron flies above Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026. The 311th FS is one of three fighter squadrons at the 49th Wing that train F-16 aircrew year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9768659
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-TL923-1090
|Resolution:
|3400x2262
|Size:
|1.53 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.