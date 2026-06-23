F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

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An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron flies above Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026. The 311th FS is one of three fighter squadrons at the 49th Wing that train F-16 aircrew year round. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)