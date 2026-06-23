F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

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An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron conducts a routine training flight over Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026. F-16 crews train day and night to ensure mission readiness in various climates, reflecting weather conditions they may experience in a deployed environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)