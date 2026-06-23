F-16 Fighting Falcons are stationed in a queue prior to takeoff at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 17, 2026. F-16 crews train day and night to ensure future mission needs can be met. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9768656
|VIRIN:
|250617-F-TL923-1028
|Resolution:
|4017x2673
|Size:
|1.9 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.