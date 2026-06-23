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    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 5 of 6]

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    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland 

    49th Wing

    An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron taxis the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026. The 49th Wing operates the largest formal F-16 training unit in the entire Air Force, preparing crewmembers for air combat and real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 18:40
    Photo ID: 9768669
    VIRIN: 250618-F-TL923-1152
    Resolution: 5039x3353
    Size: 2.45 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-16 Training at the 49th Wing

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    Air Combat Command
    Holloman Air Force Base
    airpower
    F-16 Fighting Falcon

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