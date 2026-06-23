An F-16 Fighting Falcon assigned to the 311th Fighter Squadron taxis the runway at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, June 18, 2026. The 49th Wing operates the largest formal F-16 training unit in the entire Air Force, preparing crewmembers for air combat and real-world situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Elijah Strickland)
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 18:40
|Photo ID:
|9768669
|VIRIN:
|250618-F-TL923-1152
|Resolution:
|5039x3353
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-16 Training at the 49th Wing [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Elijah Strickland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.