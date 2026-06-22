U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol, right, recites the oath of office led by Col. Byron J. Brown during his promotion ceremony to the rank of colonel at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated McNichol's significant career milestone as a fourth-generation soldier and honored his family's long-standing legacy of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Chang, Saemi)