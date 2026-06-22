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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys [Image 1 of 5]

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    05.28.2026

    Photo by Saemi Chang 

    1st Signal Brigade

    The daughters of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol replace his rank insignia patches to the rank of colonel during his promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated McNichol's significant career milestone as a fourth-generation soldier and honored his family's long-standing legacy of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Chang, Saemi)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.28.2026
    Date Posted: 06.23.2026 01:11
    Photo ID: 9766731
    VIRIN: 260528-O-TQ984-1081
    Resolution: 4416x2944
    Size: 1.86 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys
    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys

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