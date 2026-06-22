The daughters of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol replace his rank insignia patches to the rank of colonel during his promotion ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated McNichol's significant career milestone as a fourth-generation soldier and honored his family's long-standing legacy of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Chang, Saemi)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9766731
|VIRIN:
|260528-O-TQ984-1081
|Resolution:
|4416x2944
|Size:
|1.86 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.