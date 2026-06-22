U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys

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U.S. Army Col. Sean C. McNichol delivers remarks following his promotion to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated McNichol's significant career milestone as a fourth-generation soldier and honored his family's long-standing legacy of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Chang, Saemi)