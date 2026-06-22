U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys

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Attendees observe the official proceedings during the promotion ceremony of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol to the rank of colonel at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated McNichol's significant career milestone as a fourth-generation soldier and honored his family's long-standing legacy of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Chang, Saemi)