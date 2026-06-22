Mrs. McNichol replaces the rank insignia patch on the shoulder of U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol, promoting him to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, May 29, 2026. The ceremony celebrated McNichol's significant career milestone as a fourth-generation soldier and honored his family's long-standing legacy of service to the nation. (U.S. Army photo by Ms. Chang, Saemi)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.23.2026 01:11
|Photo ID:
|9766737
|VIRIN:
|260528-O-TQ984-5981
|Resolution:
|3588x2392
|Size:
|1.6 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S. Army Lt. Col. Sean C. McNichol promoted to colonel at Camp Humphreys [Image 5 of 5], by Saemi Chang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.