NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

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Kendall Zitka, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), displays a blood sample on a glass side at NHP’s laboratory, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Laboratory technicians perform advanced chemical, microscopic and immunological analysis on blood samples that provide data and results to ensure the health of families, retirees and warfighters, while ensuring warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)