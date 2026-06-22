NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

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Sharon Palmer, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), transfer samples for analyzing at NHP’s laboratory, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. A GI panel is used to identify bacteria, viruses or parasites which cause GI infections. The generated data is used to provide proper treatment to warfighters, families and retirees. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)