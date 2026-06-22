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    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026 [Image 4 of 6]

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    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    Kendall Zitka, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), prepares a blood sample on a glass side to stain and analyze at NHP’s laboratory, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Laboratory technicians perform advanced chemical, microscopic and immunological analysis on blood samples which provide data and results to ensure the overall health of families, retirees and warfighters while ensuring warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9766305
    VIRIN: 260518-N-AT886-1138
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 2.79 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

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    #Hooyah
    #NavyMedicine
    #Navy
    #NavalHospitalPensacola
    #NMRTCPensacola

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