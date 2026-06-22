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    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026 [Image 1 of 6]

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    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.18.2026

    Photo by Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres 

    NMRTC Pensacola

    Christina Gomez, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), loads a chemical analyzer during standard operations at NHP’s lab, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Through precise diagnostic testing and clinical pathology, the laboratory ensures warfighters, families and retirees remain medically ready and healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:32
    Photo ID: 9766298
    VIRIN: 260518-N-AT886-1020
    Resolution: 3440x2288
    Size: 1.77 MB
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026
    NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

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    #Hooyah
    #NavyMedicine
    #Navy
    #NavalHospitalPensacola
    #NMRTCPensacola

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