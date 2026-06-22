Christina Gomez, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), loads a chemical analyzer during standard operations at NHP’s lab, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Through precise diagnostic testing and clinical pathology, the laboratory ensures warfighters, families and retirees remain medically ready and healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9766298
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-AT886-1020
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.