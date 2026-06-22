NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

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Christina Gomez, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola (NHP), loads a chemical analyzer during standard operations at NHP’s lab, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Through precise diagnostic testing and clinical pathology, the laboratory ensures warfighters, families and retirees remain medically ready and healthy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jon Jezreel Andres)