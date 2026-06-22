Christina Gomez, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola uses a high-volume laboratory analyzer at NHP’s laboratory, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Laboratory technicians use analyzers to test lab samples for diagnosing disease and monitoring conditions for the overall health of patients and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Jon Jezreel Andres)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:32
|Photo ID:
|9766302
|VIRIN:
|260518-N-AT886-1085
|Resolution:
|3440x2288
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026 [Image 6 of 6], by SN Jon Jezreel Andres, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.