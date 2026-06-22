NMRTC Pensacola's Laboratory Standard Operations Aboard Naval Hospital Pensacola May 18, 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Christina Gomez, a clinical laboratory scientist with Naval Hospital Pensacola uses a high-volume laboratory analyzer at NHP’s laboratory, Pensacola, Florida, May 18, 2026. Laboratory technicians use analyzers to test lab samples for diagnosing disease and monitoring conditions for the overall health of patients and warfighter readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Jon Jezreel Andres)