Fort Hunter Liggett's CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh poses with his spouse and RSO team during his farewell ceremony at the Coyote Coffee Bar on June 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9766280
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-LW200-4902
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|768.87 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.