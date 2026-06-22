CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh

Fort Hunter Liggett’s Deputy to the Garrison Commander, Michelle McLaughlin, thanked the Crubaughs for their dedication and support to the community during the farewell ceremony at the Coyote Coffee Bar on June 16, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9766274
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-LW200-7407
|Resolution:
|2048x1434
|Size:
|627.71 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
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