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    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony [Image 3 of 12]

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    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony

    FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2026

    Photo by Augusta Vargas 

    Fort Hunter Liggett Public Affairs Office

    Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie publicly recognized CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh for his acts of service to the FHL community during his time as the Family Life Chaplain. The recognition took place at the farewell ceremony at the Coyote Coffee Bar on June 18, 2026.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.18.2026
    Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:23
    Photo ID: 9766276
    VIRIN: 260618-A-LW200-2194
    Resolution: 2048x1366
    Size: 544.08 KB
    Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh
    CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony

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