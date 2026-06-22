CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony

Fort Hunter Liggett Garrison Commander Col. Jason McKenzie publicly recognized CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh for his acts of service to the FHL community during his time as the Family Life Chaplain. The recognition took place at the farewell ceremony at the Coyote Coffee Bar on June 18, 2026.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9766276
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-LW200-2194
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|544.08 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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