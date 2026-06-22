CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony

Fort Hunter Liggett community members arrive at the Coyote Coffee Bar to show their appreciation during CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh's farewell ceremony on June 18, 2026
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.22.2026 17:23
|Photo ID:
|9766279
|VIRIN:
|260618-A-LW200-3118
|Resolution:
|2048x1366
|Size:
|521.77 KB
|Location:
|FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
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