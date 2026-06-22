Date Taken: 06.18.2026 Date Posted: 06.22.2026 17:23 Photo ID: 9766279 VIRIN: 260618-A-LW200-3118 Resolution: 2048x1366 Size: 521.77 KB Location: FORT HUNTER LIGGETT, CALIFORNIA, US

Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, CH (MAJ) Guy Crubaugh Farewell Ceremony [Image 12 of 12], by Augusta Vargas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.