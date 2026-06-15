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    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony [Image 9 of 10]

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    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    06.20.2026

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson 

    2nd Marine Division

    A wreath is displayed in front of the Naval Aviation Monument during a wreath-laying ceremony as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.20.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 22:09
    Photo ID: 9763536
    VIRIN: 260620-M-LF727-1144
    Resolution: 8107x5407
    Size: 8.36 MB
    Location: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony
    Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony

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    TAGS

    USMC News
    ceremony
    America250
    freedom250
    Sail250
    SAIL250ATLANTIC
    Fleet Week Norfolk

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