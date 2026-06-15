U.S. Marines with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250, stand at parade rest during a wreath-laying ceremony as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)
|Date Taken:
|06.20.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 22:09
|Photo ID:
|9763532
|VIRIN:
|260620-M-LF727-1092
|Resolution:
|8116x4565
|Size:
|5.06 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Michael Robinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.