Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Col. Arron Norwood, from Florida, the commanding officer with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250, speaks during a wreath-laying ceremony as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)