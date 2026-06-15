Fleet Week Norfolk wreath-laying ceremony

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U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Sheila Flores, left, from California, and Lance Cpl. Lindsey Flores Gutierrez, from Arizona, both inventory management specialists with Special Purpose Marine Air Ground Task Force 250, present a wreath during a wreath-laying ceremony as part of SAIL250 in Norfolk, Virginia, June 20, 2026. Fleet Week Norfolk and SAIL250 Virginia celebrate America’s maritime heritage and the nation’s 250th anniversary by bringing together U.S. and international ships, Marines, Sailors, and community partners throughout Hampton Roads. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Michael Robinson)