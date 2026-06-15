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    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise [Image 1 of 6]

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    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise

    ROTA, SPAIN

    05.19.2026

    Photo by Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks 

    U.S. Navy Medicine Readiness and Training Command Rota (NMRTC-Rota)

    Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Paul Manikas and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Blanchard, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, transport a simulated casualty during an Air Mishap exercise at Naval Station Rota, May 20, 2026. The training enhanced coordination among responding agencies and strengthened the readiness of Navy Medicine personnel to provide lifesaving care and medical support during operational, contingency, and emergency response missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Vanessa Bernales)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2026
    Date Posted: 06.20.2026 13:19
    Photo ID: 9763161
    VIRIN: 260520-N-FT324-3223
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 5.02 MB
    Location: ROTA, ES
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise [Image 6 of 6], by LCDR Alicia Sacks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise
    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise
    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise
    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise
    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise
    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise

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    NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise

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    TAGS

    Navy Medicine
    Mission Readiness
    Military Training
    Interagency Coordination
    Casualty Response
    Patient Movement
    NMRTC Rota
    Emergency Response
    Air Mishap Exercise

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