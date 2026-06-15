NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise

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Fire and Emergency Services personnel transport a simulated casualty during an Air Mishap exercise at Naval Station Rota, May 20, 2026. The exercise brought together first responders and medical personnel from Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota to practice casualty triage, patient movement, and emergency response procedures in a realistic training environment. The training enhanced coordination among responding agencies and strengthened the readiness of Navy Medicine personnel to provide lifesaving care and medical support during operational, contingency, and emergency response missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Vanessa Bernales)