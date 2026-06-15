NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise

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Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Paul Manikas and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Blanchard, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, assist with transferring a simulated casualty in the Emergency Department alongside Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Britt during an Air Mishap exercise at Naval Station Rota, May 20, 2026. The exercise provided medical personnel an opportunity to practice patient movement, emergency care procedures, and coordination between prehospital and hospital teams in a realistic training environment. The training enhanced coordination among responding agencies and strengthened the readiness of Navy Medicine personnel to provide lifesaving care and medical support during operational, contingency, and emergency response missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Vanessa Bernales)