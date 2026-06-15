NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise

Photo By Lt.Cmdr. Alicia Sacks | Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Paul Manikas and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Blanchard, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, transport a simulated casualty during an Air Mishap exercise at Naval Station Rota, May 20, 2026. The training enhanced coordination among responding agencies and strengthened the readiness of Navy Medicine personnel to provide lifesaving care and medical support during operational, contingency, and emergency response missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Vanessa Bernales) see less | View Image Page

ROTA, Spain (May 20, 2026)— Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) and Emergency Department (ED) staff assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota participated in Naval Station Rota’s Annual Air Mishap exercise, strengthening the command’s emergency response capabilities and readiness to support the fleet.

During the exercise, EMTs worked alongside Fire and Emergency Services personnel to triage casualties at the simulated mishap site and coordinate patient movement. Two simulated casualties were transported to the Naval Hospital Rota’s Emergency Department, where ED staff assessed and treated their injuries, enhancing their emergency care procedures. The hospital’s Patient Administration Department also participated, practicing casualty tracking and patient accountability procedures, essential during large-scale emergency events.

In today’s increasingly complex and unpredictable security environment, exercises like the annual Air Mishap Exercise are needed more than ever. These training events ensure Navy Medicine personnel remain proficient in casualty response, patient movement, and interagency coordination while operating under realistic conditions. By training alongside installation and community partners, NMRTC Rota strengthens its ability to respond quickly and effectively to emergencies, disasters, and unforeseen incidents. This level of preparedness is essential to safeguarding lives, supporting operational readiness, and ensuring mission success when every second counts.

NMRTC Rota serves as a force multiplier in Navy Medicine’s strategic global medical support mission throughout Europe, Africa, and the Middle East while also supporting operational readiness and maintaining a strategic repository of expertise at Naval Hospital Rota on the Iberian Peninsula.

For 250 years, Navy Medicine, represented by more than 44,000 highly trained military and civilian healthcare professionals, has delivered quality healthcare and enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.