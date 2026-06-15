Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class John Paul Manikas and Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Michael Blanchard, assigned to Naval Medical Readiness and Training Command (NMRTC) Rota, transport a simulated casualty during an Air Mishap exercise at Naval Station Rota, May 20, 2026. The training enhanced coordination among responding agencies and strengthened the readiness of Navy Medicine personnel to provide lifesaving care and medical support during operational, contingency, and emergency response missions. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Vanessa Bernales)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.20.2026 13:19
|Photo ID:
|9763157
|VIRIN:
|260520-N-FT324-3297
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.31 MB
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
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NMRTC Rota Enhances Emergency Response Readiness During Air Mishap Exercise
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