USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines

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South China Sea (June 18, 2026) – Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines board U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard)