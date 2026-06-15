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    USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines [Image 3 of 4]

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    USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    06.17.2026

    Photo by PAO DESRON Seven 

    Commander, Destroyer Squadron 7

    South China Sea (June 18, 2026) – Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and U.S. Coast Guardsmen conduct small-boat training aboard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.17.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 18:56
    Photo ID: 9762588
    VIRIN: 260618-N-NR876-1003
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.4 MB
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1141), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1145) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines
    USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines
    USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines
    USCGC Emlen Tunnel (WPC 1145), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines

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