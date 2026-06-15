Philippine, U.S. forces conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | South China Sea (June 18, 2026) – Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines board U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard) see less | View Image Page

Photo By PAO DESRON Seven | South China Sea (June 18, 2026) – Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines...... read more read more

The Armed Forces of the Philippines and the United States Armed Forces conducted a Maritime Cooperative Activity (MCA) within the Philippine Exclusive Economic Zone June 14-19 2026. This activity demonstrated a collective commitment to strengthening regional and international cooperation in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific.

As the seventh MCA of 2026, this iteration included U.S. Navy, Army, Coast Guard, and Marine Corps participation and focused on littoral maneuver and amphibious assault subject matter expert exchange and training, in addition to visit, board, search, and seizure; maritime interdiction operations; search and rescue; and maritime law enforcement training. These regular at-sea events expand the interoperability of our respective military doctrines, tactics, techniques, and procedures between the armed forces of the U.S. and Philippines.

"We always look forward to meaningful engagements with our allies and partners to demonstrate our commitment to the region," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Ethan Goldcamp, commanding officer of U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutter USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145). "The crew of Emlen Tunnell takes pride in upholding the Coast Guard's core belief of maritime governance and demonstrating professionalism to reinforce the rule of law at sea, so collaborating with our allies and partners to do that is even more rewarding for us."

MCAs are conducted in a manner consistent with international law and with due regard to the safety, navigational rights, and freedoms of all nations.

Participating units included two Philippine Air Force FA-50 fighter jets, one Cessna C-208B Grand Caravan EX Sokol helicopters; Philippine Coast Guard Teresa Magbanua-class patrol vessel BRP Melchora Aquino (MRRV 9702) and BRP Sindangan (MRRV 4407); Philippine Navy Jose Miguel Malvar-class frigate Diego Silang (FFG 7), one AW159 helicopter; U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141), USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145); U.S. Marine Corps 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment; and U.S. Navy P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.

"I'm incredibly proud of the accomplishments of the Charles Moulthrope team during this MCA," said U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Patrick Dixon, commanding officer of Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141). "This is our first time operating with our Filipino partners, and we were able to seamlessly integrate and demonstrate our interoperability. These professional exchanges strengthen our mutual capacity and create opportunities to support a free and open Indo-Pacific."

The U.S., along with its allies and partners, upholds the right to freedom of navigation and overflight and other lawful uses of the sea and international airspace, as well as respect for maritime rights under international law. U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, routinely operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific.