South China Sea (June 18, 2026) – Members of the Armed Forces of the Philippines conduct small-boat operations with U.S. Coast Guard Sentinel-class fast response cutters USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1145) and Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1141) during a Maritime Cooperative Activity. U.S. 7th Fleet routinely operates with the Armed Forces of the Philippines and partners and allies through MCAs to continually develop, exercise and enhance multi-domain tactical interoperability to uphold peace and security in the region. (Courtesy photo by U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|06.17.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 18:56
|Photo ID:
|9762584
|VIRIN:
|260618-N-NR876-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|6.08 MB
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USCGC Emlen Tunnell (WPC 1141), Charles Moulthrope (WPC 1145) participate in MCA with Armed Forces Philippines [Image 4 of 4], by PAO DESRON Seven, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Philippine, U.S. forces conduct Maritime Cooperative Activity
No keywords found.