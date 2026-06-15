Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Matt French, center, Air National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, sits in the cockpit of a C-130J Super Hercules aircraft assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky National Guard, during a distinguished visitor event for exercise Ramstein Flag at Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi, Finland, June 16, 2026. The 123AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)