Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026

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U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Matt French, center left, Air National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, poses with Airmen assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, during a distinguished visitor event as part of exercise Ramstein Flag at Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi, Finland, June 16, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)