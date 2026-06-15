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    Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 [Image 6 of 10]

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    Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026

    FINLAND

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Matt French, center left, Air National Guard assistant to the commander, U.S. Air Forces in Europe-Air Forces Africa, poses with Airmen assigned to the 123rd Airlift Wing, Kentucky Air National Guard, during a distinguished visitor event as part of exercise Ramstein Flag at Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi, Finland, June 16, 2026. The 123rd AW is providing tactical airlift support to NATO Allies throughout the month of June in support of Ramstein Flag 2026, an Allied Air Command large-scale, multi-location and joint operating area exercise with 18 participating nations and more than 200 aircraft. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9762033
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-WI111-1369
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 1.39 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
    C-130J Super Hercules
    National Guard
    Ramstein Flag 2026
    RAFL26DNK

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