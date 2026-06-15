Royal Navy Vice Adm. James Morley, deputy commander, NATO Joint Force Command Norfolk, speaks to distinguished visitors and media during a press engagement at Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi, Finland, during exercise Ramstein Flag, June 16, 2026. Ramstein Flag 2026 is a complex, large-scale, tactical level exercise which demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.19.2026 10:37
|Photo ID:
|9762030
|VIRIN:
|260616-Z-WI111-1253
|Resolution:
|3000x2143
|Size:
|1.56 MB
|Location:
|FI
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.