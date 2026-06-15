Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026

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Royal Navy Vice Adm. James Morley, deputy commander, NATO Joint Force Command Norfolk, speaks to distinguished visitors and media during a press engagement at Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi, Finland, during exercise Ramstein Flag, June 16, 2026. Ramstein Flag 2026 is a complex, large-scale, tactical level exercise which demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)