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    Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 [Image 4 of 10]

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    Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026

    FINLAND

    06.16.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings 

    123rd Airlift Wing

    Distinguished visitors from NATO Allied nations pose for a group photograph during a visit at Lapland Air Wing in Rovaniemi, Finland, as part of exercise Ramstein Flag, June 16, 2026. Ramstein Flag 2026 is a complex, large-scale, tactical level exercise which demonstrates NATO’s determination to counter modern and emerging threats through distributed operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Airman Annaliese Billings)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2026
    Date Posted: 06.19.2026 10:37
    Photo ID: 9762031
    VIRIN: 260616-Z-WI111-1261
    Resolution: 3000x1688
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: FI
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Exercise Ramstein Flag 2026 [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Annaliese Billings, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Kentucky Air National Guard
    123rd Airlift Wing
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