F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, and Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez, fifth generation advanced integration avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team, perform a silent ground show during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 15, 2026. Pre-flight procedures ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and highlight the attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)