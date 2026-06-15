U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, and Staff Sgt. Gavin Gonzalez, fifth generation advanced integration avionics technician assigned to the F-22 Demonstration Team, perform a silent ground show during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 15, 2026. Pre-flight procedures ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and highlight the attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9760710
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VS152-1017
|Resolution:
|4410x2940
|Size:
|1022.52 KB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Hometown:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.