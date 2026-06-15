U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Blake Chrysle, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team maintenance team chief, maintains radio communication with the F-22 demonstration team pilot and safety observer during their pre-flight checks in Vandalia, Ohio, June 15, 2026. Pre-flight procedures ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and highlight the attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|06.15.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9760704
|VIRIN:
|260615-F-VS152-1014
|Resolution:
|4608x3072
|Size:
|972.86 KB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.