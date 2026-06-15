F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Blake Chrysle, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team maintenance team chief, maintains radio communication with the F-22 demonstration team pilot and safety observer during their pre-flight checks in Vandalia, Ohio, June 15, 2026. Pre-flight procedures ensure the aircraft is mission-ready and highlight the attention to detail required to operate the Air Force’s fifth-generation fighter. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)