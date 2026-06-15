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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 9 of 14]

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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.14.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs an aerial demonstration during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 14, 2026. The F-22 is designed to perform high-performance maneuvers that showcase its maneuverability and control in flight. The visible vapor forms when rapid changes in air pressure and humidity around the aircraft cause water vapor in the air to condense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.14.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9760699
    VIRIN: 260614-F-VS152-1038
    Resolution: 1450x1812
    Size: 200.93 KB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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    F-22 pilot
    F-22 crew chief
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    airshow
    F-22

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