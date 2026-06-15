F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Capt. Nick “Laz” Le Tourneau, pilot and commander of the F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team, performs an aerial demonstration during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 14, 2026. The F-22 is designed to perform high-performance maneuvers that showcase its maneuverability and control in flight. The visible vapor forms when rapid changes in air pressure and humidity around the aircraft cause water vapor in the air to condense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)