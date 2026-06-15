F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, performs a silent ground show during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 13, 2026. During the silent ground show, the crew chief communicates with the pilot through a series of precise hand signals to confirm critical pre-flight checks before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)