U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, performs a silent ground show during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 13, 2026. During the silent ground show, the crew chief communicates with the pilot through a series of precise hand signals to confirm critical pre-flight checks before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)
|Date Taken:
|06.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:34
|Photo ID:
|9760684
|VIRIN:
|260613-F-VS152-1012
|Resolution:
|2138x2672
|Size:
|491.23 KB
|Location:
|DAYTON, OHIO, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.