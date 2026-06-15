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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 3 of 14]

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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

    DAYTON, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    06.13.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers 

    1st Fighter Wing   

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Robin Wharton, F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team multi-capable Airman, performs a silent ground show during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 13, 2026. During the silent ground show, the crew chief communicates with the pilot through a series of precise hand signals to confirm critical pre-flight checks before launch. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.13.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:34
    Photo ID: 9760684
    VIRIN: 260613-F-VS152-1012
    Resolution: 2138x2672
    Size: 491.23 KB
    Location: DAYTON, OHIO, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 1

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    This work, F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow [Image 14 of 14], by SSgt Mary Bowers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow
    F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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    F-22 pilot
    F-22 crew chief
    F-22 Raptor Aerial Demonstration Team
    airshow
    F-22

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