F-22 Demonstration Team performs for 2026 Dayton Airshow

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Steve Hinton, a civilian Heritage Flight pilot, taxis his P-38 Lightning during the Dayton Airshow in Vandalia, Ohio, June 14, 2026. First introduced during World War II, the P-38 played a pivotal role in air combat, reconnaissance and long-range missions, becoming one of the most versatile fighters of its era. Its presence in the Heritage Flight alongside modern Air Force aircraft connects the legacy of American aviation to today’s 5th-generation fighters, inspiring spectators and future generations of Airmen. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Mary Bowers)