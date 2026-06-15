Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise

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A survey team member with the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team navigates a narrow passageway while investigating a simulated radiological threat aboard the decommissioned commercial vessel Edward L. Ryerson in Duluth, Minnesota, June 10, 2026. Operating in the confined spaces of a ship requires specialized training, ensuring personnel can safely maneuver in fully encapsulated protective gear while actively scanning for hazards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)