A survey team member with the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team navigates a narrow passageway while investigating a simulated radiological threat aboard the decommissioned commercial vessel Edward L. Ryerson in Duluth, Minnesota, June 10, 2026. Operating in the confined spaces of a ship requires specialized training, ensuring personnel can safely maneuver in fully encapsulated protective gear while actively scanning for hazards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)
|Date Taken:
|06.10.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 16:22
|Photo ID:
|9760676
|VIRIN:
|260610-Z-WY122-1391
|Resolution:
|5728x3819
|Size:
|6.21 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Megan Shaner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.