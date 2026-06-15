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    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise [Image 15 of 15]

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    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise

    DULUTH, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    06.10.2026

    Photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner 

    Minnesota National Guard

    A survey team member with the Minnesota National Guard’s 55th Civil Support Team navigates a narrow passageway while investigating a simulated radiological threat aboard the decommissioned commercial vessel Edward L. Ryerson in Duluth, Minnesota, June 10, 2026. Operating in the confined spaces of a ship requires specialized training, ensuring personnel can safely maneuver in fully encapsulated protective gear while actively scanning for hazards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.10.2026
    Date Posted: 06.18.2026 16:22
    Photo ID: 9760676
    VIRIN: 260610-Z-WY122-1391
    Resolution: 5728x3819
    Size: 6.21 MB
    Location: DULUTH, MINNESOTA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

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    This work, Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise [Image 15 of 15], by MSgt Megan Shaner, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

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    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise
    Minnesota National Guard's 55th CST Responds to Maritime Radiological Response Exercise

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    TAGS

    Security Exercise
    CBRNE Exercise
    55th Civil Support Team
    Coast Guard
    National Guard
    Minnesota

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