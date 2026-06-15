521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness

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A KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing refuels a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron for refueling training over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. The colors on the boom indicate to the receiving pilot their distance from the tanker ahead. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)