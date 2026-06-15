521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepare to takeoff for air refueling training in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. The C-17 can carry up to 170,900 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)