U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III pilots from the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron prepare to takeoff for air refueling training in the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. The C-17 can carry up to 170,900 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9759067
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AF174-3002
|Resolution:
|7955x5303
|Size:
|5.56 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.