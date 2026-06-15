U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Leenman, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from a C-17 Globemaster III for refueling training over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. Four pilots swapped seats throughout the duration of the air refueling training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9759070
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AF174-3063
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|10.26 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Patrick ONeill, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.