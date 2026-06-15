521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness

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U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Leenman, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing from a C-17 Globemaster III for refueling training over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. Four pilots swapped seats throughout the duration of the air refueling training event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)