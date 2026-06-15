521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness

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The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing is extended toward a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron for refueling training over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. A KC-135 can carry a maximum payload of about 200,000 pounds of transferrable fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)