521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness

The boom of a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing is extended toward a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron for refueling training over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. A KC-135 can carry a maximum payload of about 200,000 pounds of transferrable fuel. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9759072
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AF174-3154
|Resolution:
|6905x4603
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
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