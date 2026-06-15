521st AMOW receives fuel from 100th ARW to maintain readiness

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. James Leenman, a 14th Expeditionary Airlift Squadron pilot, guides a C-17 Globemaster III toward a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 100th Air Refueling Wing for refueling training over the U.S. European Command area of responsibility, May 12, 2026. The C-17 can carry up to 170,900 pounds of cargo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Patrick O’Neill)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2026
|Date Posted:
|06.18.2026 08:10
|Photo ID:
|9759071
|VIRIN:
|260512-F-AF174-3088
|Resolution:
|7230x4820
|Size:
|4 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
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